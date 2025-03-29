Comedian Asks Pete Davidson For Forgiveness For 'Uncomfortable' Interview; Says 'It Was All Done in Jest'

Comedian Luenell has publicly apologized to Pete Davidson after an interaction during a recent interview on Everybody’s Live with John Mulaney left the comedian seemingly uncomfortable. The 66-year-old performer admitted to touching Davidson's leg during a segment but insisted it was meant in jest.

“I admit I was tickling Pete’s leg during a segment of ‘Everybody’s Live with John Mulaney’; however, I did not mean to make Pete uncomfortable,” Luenell told People on Friday. She added, “I sincerely apologize. It was all done in jest.”

The comedian also expressed hope that Davidson would forgive her, even jokingly suggesting a date. “I’m still willing to go out on a date with him if he so chooses. And I promise I won’t touch him again unless he wants me to!” she quipped.

Luenell’s representative echoed her sentiments, explaining that she was “just being playful” and that there was no intention to make Davidson feel uneasy.

The incident occurred during a blindfolded segment on John Mulaney’s new celebrity talk show, shortly after Luenell questioned Davidson about his past relationships, including his ex-girlfriend Kim Kardashian. Sources told People that while Davidson had no problem answering questions, the unexpected physical interaction made the whole set feel uncomfortable. “Pete played along in the moment because he didn’t want to derail the live show,” the source explained.

The source also noted that viewers quickly picked up on the awkwardness. “People believe they can treat Pete differently and view him as fair game for these ‘jokes’ because of their perception of him, but it was just wrong and shows an unfortunate double standard,” the source argued.

Advertisement

Davidson, who has been romantically linked to several high-profile women, seemed visibly uncomfortable when Luenell brought up Kardashian. “To me, you’re just an average guy,” she said, before adding, “I want to know the mystique. Now, you’ve had Kim K…” Davidson immediately reacted with an “oh, God” and covered his face.

Luenell continued, “And several other people! You’ve got this little supermodel [Elsie Hewett] right now. What I think — for the research and for women across America — I think that you should take me out.”

Davidson and Kardashian, who dated from October 2021 to August 2022, recently reconnected at “SNL’s” 50th anniversary special. An insider shared with Page Six that Davidson still holds respect for Kardashian. “He has nothing but love and respect for Kim,” the source said. “They are on good terms. He hopes everyone can move on.”

While the incident has sparked discussions about boundaries and double standards in comedy, Luenell maintains that it was all in good fun. As for Davidson, he has yet to publicly comment on the apology, leaving fans wondering whether he will address the situation or simply move forward.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Kanye West, Andrew Tate Talked About ‘Suffering and Betrayals’ on Day Kim Kardashian Cut Short North’s Visit Amid News of Latter Visiting