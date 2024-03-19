Comedian John Mulaney Sighs In Relief After Learning He’s ‘Not In' His Ex-Wife’s New Memoir

Olivia Munn and John Mulaney's romantic journey began in 2021, despite knowing each other for nearly a decade. Following Mulaney's separation from his wife, Anna Marie Tendler, rumors of his relationship with Munn surfaced in May 2021. Their public appearances together in June hinted at their budding romance. By September, Mulaney had confirmed Munn's pregnancy, leading to the birth of their son, Malcolm Hiệp Mulaney, in November 2021. As Mulaney navigates this new chapter, reports of his ex-wife's forthcoming memoir suggest he may have escaped criticism, offering him a sense of relief.

John Mulaney gets spared from ex-wife’s new memoir

John Mulaney might be breathing a sigh of relief lately, especially with reports emerging about his ex-wife Anna Marie Tendler's upcoming memoir, "Men Have Called Her Crazy." Although it's set to release on August 13, it appears that Mulaney has managed to avoid any criticism from Tendler. Despite her hints about the book “about the endless source of my heartbreak and rage—men,” including Mulaney, it seems he's escaped unscathed.

According to a source who read Tendler's manuscript, Mulaney isn't mentioned at all. The source told Page Six, “He’s not in it, nor is he even alluded to. She talks about relationship prior to John.”

Anna Marie Tendler on her memoir

An artist by profession, Annie Marie Tendler tied the knot with former Saturday Night Live writer John Mulaney, who soared to comedic stardom with specials like The Comeback Kid in 2015. Throughout Mulaney's highly publicized rehab stint in 2020 for substances including cocaine, Xanax, Klonopin, Percocet, and Adderall, Tendler stood by his side. However, their union came to an end when Mulaney filed for divorce in 2021.

Recently, Tendler announced her upcoming book, expressing pride in her work, saying, “I have been writing this book for two years. More accurately, though I have been writing it for close to four decades. I have never been more proud of any work. It is a story about mental health, about being a woman; about family. And finally, about the endless source of my heartbreak and rage — men.”

Despite the assumption that her memoir might focus on Mulaney, a source revealed that although Tendler's tease was “quite clever,. The assumption is that it’s about John, but he’s not in it.”

In the midst of all this, John Mulaney's new partner, Olivia Munn, has also been making headlines. The Newsroom star shared on Instagram that she received a breast cancer diagnosis in April 2023 and subsequently underwent a double mastectomy.

