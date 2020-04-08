Comedian Larry David praises Woody Allen's memoir; says unable to believe director could do any wrong

Larry David further mentions how the book is hilarious and makes you feel closer to the director. He also makes it a point to say that it was very difficult for him to believe that the Crimes and Misdemeanors director could do any wrong.

The Seinfeld co-creator Larry David has reportedly said that he is unable to believe that the Vicky Cristina Barcelona director can sexually assaulted his adoptive daughter Dylan Farrow. The American comedian who featured in films like Whatever Works with Woody Allen, Curb Your Enthusiasm, and Radio Days. As per the latest news reports, Larry David has stated that he enjoyed every bit of Woody Allen's book, Apropos of Nothing published by Arcade Publishing. The memoir by the director of A Rainy Day in New York was described by Larry David as being simply fabulous in each of its aspects.

David further mentions how the book is hilarious and makes you feel closer to the director. David makes it a point to say that it was very difficult for him to believe that the Crimes and Misdemeanors director could do any wrong. The news reports had stated that employees of the Hachette group which was earlier supposed to release Woody Allen's memoir faced stiff resistance from its employees on account of accepting to release the controversial director's memoir. The publishing house also faced pressure from Woody Allen's estranged son, Ronan Farrow.

Dylan Farrow who has accused the Hollywood director of sexually abusing her in the year 1992, reportedly said in a post on her social media account that she was grateful that the employees of the Hachette group stood in her support and did not publish the director's book. The investigation which took place after Dylan made the accusation did not result in any charges being filed against the Match Point director.

