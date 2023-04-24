Comedian Richard Lewis reveals getting diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease; Says 'Luckily I got it late'

Comedian Richard Lewis recently announced that he has been diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease two years ago and is currently focusing on writing and acting. He shared a video on his Twitter handle where he revealed the news to his fans and explained the whole journey of two years. He also said that he had several health concerns in the recent years which limited his time on the comedy series Curb Your Enthusiasm.

Richard Lewis reveals his Parkinson diagnosis

Sharing the video on his Twitter handle, Richard was quoted saying, “I was diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease and that was about two years ago but luckily I got it late in life and they say you progress very slowly if at all and I’m on the right meds so I’m cool.” He further added, “So I guess I just wanted you to know that that’s where it’s been at. I’m finished with stand-up, I’m just focusing on writing and acting. I have Parkinson’s disease but I’m under a doctor’s care and everything is cool and I love my wife, I love my little puppy dog and I love all of my friends and my fans.”

However, earlier in the video, the comedian described having a tough time in recent years post his retirement from stand-up after almost 50 years. He then said, “And then out of the blue, the shit hit the fan back-to-back-to-back-to-back. Bad luck but that’s life.”

Richard Lewis has wrapped up Season 12 of Curb Your Enthusiasm

Curb Your Enthusiasm’s creator Larry David has recently told fans that Richard has wrapped the Season 12 of the series. Showrunner Jeff Schaffer was quoted saying, “It’s because when Larry does a season, he puts every idea that he really likes into that season. So at the end of the season, there’s this hole — there aren’t any ideas that he really likes — so how could he possibly do another season? He’s the only person on the planet who doesn’t think he’s going to come up with more good ideas.”

