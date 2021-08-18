Comedian Sean Lock passes away at 58; Bill Bailey & Ricky Gervais pay tribute

Sean Lock, a British comedian, died at the age of 58. Lock's agency confirmed the news to The Guardian on Wednesday, saying the late comedian died at home surrounded by his family after a long battle with cancer. According to PEOPLE, his agent said "Sean was one of Britain's finest comedians, his boundless creativity, lightning wit and the absurdist brilliance of his work marked him out as a unique voice in British comedy".

Lock started his career as a stand-up comedian in the 1990s and made his television debut in the 1993 series Newman and Baddiel in Pieces, with Rob Newman and David Baddiel, and subsequently toured with them. Lock also created his own BBC 4 radio program, 15 Minutes of Misery, in 1998, which was subsequently extended into the TV series, 15 Storeys High. He was nominated for a Perrier Comedy Award and won the British Comedy Award for Best Live Comic in 2000. From 2005 to 2015, he was a team captain on Jimmy Carr's Channel 4 comedy panel program, 8 Out of 10 Cats, and its offshoot, 8 Out of 10 Cats Does Countdown, from 2012 to 2021.

Following his demise on Wednesday, his colleagues paid homage to him on social media. "Brutal news about Sean Lock today," Jimmy Carr wrote on Twitter. "I loved him. I'm watching clips of him right now - laughing & crying. I'll miss him so much." Bill Bailey, with whom Lock collaborated throughout his career, described Lock as his "dearest friend." "It's heartbreaking to lose my dearest friend Sean Lock , he was a true original, a wonderful comic," he penned.

Meanwhile Ricky Gervais added in his own post. "RIP the great Sean Lock. One of the funniest, most influential comedians of a generation. A lovely man."

We’re sending our thoughts and condolences to Sean's loved ones during this difficult time.

