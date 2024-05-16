Comedian Will Ferrell To Star Opposite Ramy Youssef And Josh Rabinowitz In Netflix’s Series Golf

Will Ferrell is set to headline a Netflix comedy series!

Although Ferrell is known for his comedic chops, it’s his first time headlining a comedy series. The former SNL star, who is most known for his skit, The Shrink Next Door, is paving his way into the acting world with Netflix’s comedy series Golf.

Will Ferrell to star in Netflix’s upcoming comedy series

The Other Guys actor will co-create and star in a comedy series on the OTT platform alongside fellow comedian Ramy Youssef and producer Josh Rabinowitz under Gloria Sanchez Productions.

The 10-episode series will feature Ferrell as a legendary golf player opposite Youssef, whose character details remain under wraps. The Step Brothers actor had previously developed a project based on a professional golfer who gets involved in a controversy with the PGA.

“It also evokes one of Ferrell’s signature movies, Talladega Nights: The Ballad of Ricky Bobby. The series is in a similar tone, I hear, bringing Ferrell back to the sports arena he also explored in Blades of Glory and Semi-Pro,” Deadline reported back in 2023.

Ferrell is a golf enthusiast

The comedian, who is known for his roles in Anchorman, Elf, Step Brothers, and Stranger Than Fiction, has immense love for golf. As an avid player, he has been hosting the fundraising event called The Will Powered Golf Classic for the benefit of Cancer for College for the past two decades.

Apart from the Netflix series, you can spot Farrell voicing the nemesis Maxime Le Mal in the upcoming fourth sequel of Despicable Me, which will be released on July 3. Recently, Ferrell was part of another project under the Gloria Sanchez banner, which he also co-produced.

The project was a road trip documentary called Will & Harper featuring him and his pal Harper Steele.

Youssef, who will co-star opposite Ferrell, is best known for his roles in the Award-winning comedy series Ramy. And the series' second season won him several accolades, including an Emmy Nomination for Best Actor in Comedy. So, the combined comical power of Ferrell and Youssef has the power to create something magical!