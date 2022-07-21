Comic Con 2022: Rege-Jean Page holds a dagger, dons a heavy armour in first look of Dungeons & Dragon movie

As San Diego Comic-Con 2022 officially kicks off, the first look of Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves was shown at the San Diego Convention Center. The first look footage of the film showcased an introduction of the cast of the upcoming film which includes Rege-Jean Page, Chris Pine, Hugh Gran and others. In a clip shared by Variety, the cast's unique looks were seen.

The first look footage consisted of character designs for the film’s cast and showcased Pine, Rodriguez, Page, Justice Smith, Sophia Lillis and Hugh Grant's looks. The video captured by Variety showcased Pine’s character shredding on a lute and later also was seen wielding a sword. Also, Rege-Jean's character can be seen donning heavy armour and holding a dagger.

The film which also stars Michelle Rodriguez was seen getting battle-ready with an axe. Smith appeared to be in the getup of a wizard and Hugh Grant's appearance can be seen holding a torch and some tea. The character designs are enough to build up the excitement for the upcoming film.

As for the main event of Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves, the directors Jonathan Goldstein and John Francis Daley and a few cast members are expected to make appearances for an event on Thursday where they will provide more details regarding the upcoming film. The film's first-look footage shared by Variety showcased that the film is scheduled for release in 2023.

The Dungeons & Dragons movie along with The Gray Man mark some of Rege-Jean Page's biggest projects since his breakout performance in Bridgerton.

