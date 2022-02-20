Coming 2 America bags make up artists and hair stylists awards

The Make-Up Artists and Hair Stylists Guild held its ninth annual awards ceremony Saturday night at the Beverly Hilton Hotel.

'Coming 2 America' dominated the night, taking home the awards for best contemporary make-up and hairstyling, in a surprise win, beating out Oscar frontrunners like 'Dune', 'The Eyes of Tammy Faye' and 'House of Gucci' for best special make-up effects, reports variety.com.

On the TV front, 'American Horror Stories', 'Dancing With the Stars', 'Emily in Paris', 'Pose', 'Genius: Aretha', 'Legendary', 'Saturday Night Live' and 'Star Trek: Discovery' all took home awards.

'The Kelly Clarkson Show' won in the daytime television category for both make-up and hair. Children/teen program honours went to 'Danger Force' for both make-up and hair categories.

Actress Melissa Peterman served as host for the night, emceeing to a 600-strong crowd with Covid protocols in place. The Make-Up Artists & Hair Stylists Guild partnered with VOW, a top US government-contracted vendor for health and safety protocols at public events requiring all guests needed to be fully vaccinated and provide a test.

Jon Favreau virtually accepted this year's Distinguished Artisan Award, while Michele Burke, the first woman to win an Oscar for hair and makeup, and Joy Zapata were honored with Lifetime Achievement Awards for their work in make-up and hair, respectively.

Doug Jones was the recipient of the inaugural Chair Award. He said he's often asked how long his transformations which include the Amphibian Man in 'The Shape of Water' and Pan in 'Pan's Labyrinth'.

Jones said, "It takes many, many hands that go into making characters. It would start with live casts, your mold makers, your sculptors and your other mold makers."

Jones thanked the room of Local 706 artists by saying, "My career has only happened because of referrals from you." He also thanked makeup artists for boosting his self-esteem as being a 13-year-old boy who was very tall, and very skinny.

Jones said, "Every other kid made fun of me pointed out I couldn't walk anywhere without having my physicality pointed out to me."

