Comings and Goings: Days of Our Lives June Cast Changes

Days of Our Lives has a way of keeping viewers attached to their TVs with its steady stream of departures and returns in Salem. As we prepare for another summer and fall of drama, audiences are buzzing with excitement about who will say goodbye and who will make a grand comeback.

Fans experience an emotional rollercoaster as they eagerly await the next chapter in their favorite characters' journeys. With juicy spoilers hinting at what's to come, the excitement is building up.

Who’s Coming?

Jessica Serfaty's exit

Jessica Serfaty leaves Peacock's Days of Our Lives as Sloan Petersen on Monday, June 3. Sloan departs Salem once the truth—or at least half of the truth—about her kidnapping of Nicole's baby is revealed.

She receives some financial assistance from EJ DiMera (Dan Feuerriegl). Since August 2022, the actress has played the role. Although she went without saying goodbye, we may meet her again in the future.

Kristian Alfonso makes a comeback

TVinsider was informed by Kristian Alfonso that she experienced mixed feelings upon her return to Days of Our Lives on April 22. Returning to the role of Hope Brady for the live homage to Doug Williams' actor Bill Hayes was, she said, a sad experience because Hayes's exit marked the end of an era.

Advertisement

Alfonso conveyed his sadness about this and also his appreciation for being asked to take part in the Hayes tribute tour of performances. She did, however, disclose that she had a heavy heart when she entered the studio.

Furthermore, Alfonso stated that Peter Reckell—best known for playing Bo Brady—would not be coming back for this event, which he verified on Twitter. December is when she is expected to return to the show.

Gloria Loring reprises her role as Liz Chandler

Gloria Loring, who has portrayed Liz Chandler on Days of Our Lives for many years, is about to make a comeback, according to Deidre Hall, who recently talked on The Locher Room.

New Gabi Hernandez

Cherie Jimenez (Gabi Hernandez) has been cast to play a recast of Camila Banus' Gabi. Jiminez has appeared in television shows such as The Newsroom, Pretty Little Liars, and, most recently, the films Maya and Breaking Tradition.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Days of Our Lives Spoilers: Konstantin's Shocking Confession Sparks Chaos And Gunfire At Wedding