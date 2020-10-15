Commander In Chief MV: Demi Lovato drops an emotionally moving and diverse video; Performs it at BBMAs 2020

Demi Lovato makes a powerful statement with her latest track Commander In Chief. The singer performed the song at the Billboard Music Awards 2020 before she released the song's MV.

Demi Lovato has us in tears with her latest track Commander In Chief. The singer performed the latest track on Billboard Music Awards 2020 before she dropped the official music video. The song, addressed to US President Donal Trump, has the singer begging the "Commander In Cheif" to look at the crisis and the deaths that have been making the headlines lately. The singer goes on to ask if the leader knows the truth and if he's still able to breathe.

"Commander in Chief, honestly/If I did the things you do, I couldn't sleep/Seriously, do you even know the truth?/We're in a state of crisis, people are dying/While you line your pockets deep/Commander in Chief/How does it feel to still be able to breathe?" the singer crooners. While the lyrics are powerfully enough, Demi takes the music video a notch higher by incorporating diverse people into the video. From a young girl of colour crooning the lyrics, a white citizen begging to unite America again to an Indian lipsyncing and a disabled person using sign language to convey the song, the video is bound to leave you emotional.

Watch Demi Lovato's Commander In Chief MV below:

The singer performed the song solo performed the song seated on a huge piano. She was accompanied by a few background singers. The word "Vote" was flashed behind Demi as she sang the latest track. Check out a few pictures below.

