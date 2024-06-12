Common And Pete Rock's New Album To Feature Jennifer Hudson? Here's What Report Says

Common And Pete Rock have finally announced their much-anticipated album, The Auditorium Vol. 1. The pair have worked together for quite some time before announcing the arrival of their full-fledged studio album. The duo collaborated with multiple artists, including Bilal, PJ, Posdnuos, and the iconic Jennifer Hudson, for their upcoming album.

Common and Pete Rock collaborated with Jennifer Hudson for their album

Jennifer Hudson delivered an unexpected delight to her fans by featuring on her boyfriend, Common’s upcoming album with Pete Rock. The album will also include collaborations with other renowned singers and rappers like Bilal, PJ and Posdnuos.

The announcement of The Auditorium Vol. 1 was accompanied by the release of the album's lead single, Dreamin, teasing the sample of Aretha Franklin’s classic, Day Dreaming. These developments followed the previous release of a teaser track, Wake Up, which was released back in May, building the excitement of fans for the release of The Auditorium Vol. 1.

ALSO READ: Jennifer Hudson Shares Rare Update On Relationship With Common; Says THIS About Romance

Common opens up about his upcoming album, The Auditorium Vol. 1

Talking about his upcoming album with Pete Rock, Common penned down an emotional message on Instagram, revealing his dreams of being a professional rapper and collaborating with Pete Rock. The message especially hinted towards their new single, Dreamin, as it gave fans a glimpse into Common’s journey, as he pursued his life goals.

Advertisement

He wrote, “For me, this all started with A Dream. A Dream to let the world know I’ve been here. A dream to be a part of Hip Hop. A Dream to MC at a level where De La Soul, A Tribe Called Quest, KRS-One and Ice Cube knew who I was. It’s been a dream of mine to work with the LEGENDARY @realpeterock (on more than just one song). I’ve been Dreamin’ my whole life.”

Revealing the name and date of release of their upcoming album, Common expressed his enthusiasm and excitement to join hands with Pete Rock for this collaborative album. Three-time Grammy-winning rapper further hoped for the positive reception of The Auditorium Vol. 1, as he shared the pics of their new album cover.

Fans are surely excited about the upcoming album of Common and Pete Rock, featuring guest appearances from multiple other stars such as Jennifer Hudson. The Auditorium Vol. 1 is scheduled to be released on July 12, 2024.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: 'I Mean It Was Weird': Tiffany Haddish Opens Up About Her Breakup With Common Amid Rapper's New Relationship With Jennifer Hudson