Common breaks silence on split with Tiffany Haddish; Says the love hasn’t ‘really dispersed’

Actor and rapper Common recently appeared on “Hollywood Unlocked With Jason Lee Uncensored” and opened up about his breakup from actress and comedian Tiffany Haddish. The rapper also shared insight on why the former couple ended their romantic relationship. Praising Haddish, Common said “one of the best-hearted and most authentic and caring people that I’ve met in life. That’s what made me love her and be in love with her and want to be in a relationship with her and grow with her.”

The rapper also called their relationship “heavy and loving” and said it was “the most mature relationship I have been in … meaning the communication, the respect, just all around.”

The rapper explained how post-COVID when they got back to their busy schedules their lives changed and “mutually” decided to split. He said: “It really didn’t allow for us to spend as much time and put as much energy into our relationship. I don’t think the love really dispersed … we weren’t feeding the relationship … neither one of us is gonna stop. We care about love too and partnership, but I think the energy that has been put into our careers and continuing to want to do the things that we do for ourselves and for people … it was hard for me to balance all of that and keep the relationship fed.” Common also noted that the duo “still continue to love each other and be there for each other.”

If you didn't know, the duo parted ways in November after dating for almost a year.

Also read: Tiffany Haddish is in ‘the best relationship’ with THIS Oscar winning rapper; Find out