Common gives insight into relationship with Tiffany Haddish while marking their 1 year anniversary

Actor Common recently celebrated his 1 year anniversary with actress Tiffany Haddish and dished about their relationship during a rare interview with People magazine. The 49-year-old actor sweetly gushed about the comedian and actress, mentioning how the duo makes each other better in every aspect of life. “I think one of the important things about relationships for me has been to really know myself more and love myself and be able to express the things that I want,” Common first shared. “I’ve evolved and gotten to that place. I listen and take things in and try to do my best to understand. I listen to what Tiffany would have to say about how she feels about something and just try to understand it instead of always having an answer.”

Giving insight into their relationship, Common added that the key to compatibility between them is being open, honest and knowing when to have fun. “It’s about really just being in a relationship where you can grow and you really support each other’s purpose and vision. I’m making you better, you’re making me better,” he says, adding, “and you can have fun.” He joked that “people think I’m just so serious, but I like to have fun. I need to enjoy life. So I feel, with Tiffany and I, I’ve been experiencing that and I’m grateful for that.”

Common also revealed that Tiffany was the one who got him interested in Netflix’s Never Have I Ever, on which he now stars. “Tiffany put it on and I was like, ‘Oh man, I love this show!’ So to get a call and hear ‘They’re potentially looking at you for a role,’ man, I was geeked,” he said.

Also Read: Tiffany Haddish is in ‘the best relationship’ with THIS Oscar winning rapper; Find out