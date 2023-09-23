Common Ground Trailer: Laura Dern, Jason Momoa and others feature in documentary exploring personal stories from frontlines of the food movement

Common Ground, directed by the renowned filmmaking duo, Josh and Rebecca Tickell. The film made waves at the 2023 Tribeca Film Festival, securing the prestigious Human/Nature Award. With the release of the documentary's official trailer, Common Ground is set to captivate audiences and shed light on the pressing need for sustainable and eco-friendly farming practices as reported by PEOPLE.

What is the documentary ‘Common Ground’ set to communicate?

Reportedly, Common Ground takes viewers on a sweeping and uplifting journey into the heart of the 'Regenerative Movement.' This movement seeks to revolutionize our food system, not only by producing nutritionally dense food but also by addressing the climate crisis, healing our bodies, and rejuvenating our ecosystem. It is a vision of a more sustainable and harmonious future.

Additionally, what's more is that this documentary serves as a follow-up to Tickells' previous work, Kiss the Ground. However, as per the sources, what distinguishes Common Ground from others is that it delves deep into the personal narratives of individuals on the front lines of the food movement. Through their stories, the film humanizes the cause, highlighting the passion and dedication of those striving for change. Check out the official trailer below:

ALSO READ: 'It's not uncommon': How Amber Heard lacked 'chemistry' with Jason Momoa yet director was 'adamant' to keep her in USD 1.1 billion movie

As per the reports by PEOPLE, The Tickells, in a statement, describe Common Ground as an urgent call to action saying, "urgent call to action and a plan for how we can save the future, heal our climate and fix our broken food system — all through regenerative agriculture."

As per the reports by PEOPLE, the directors emphasize the potency of information, underscoring that "information is power." By spreading the compelling message of the film to a wide audience, they aspire to catalyze a movement of change-makers with the capacity to guide our world towards a more sustainable and equitable future. According to them, the documentary puts forth a comprehensive strategy for preserving our planet's future, addressing climate change, and rectifying our flawed food system through the principles of regenerative agriculture.

ALSO READ: Is Jason Momoa exiting DCU’s Aquaman franchise because of ‘terrible’ sequel?

Common Ground release date and cast line up

The documentary boasts an impressive lineup of Hollywood stars, including Jason Momoa, Laura Dern , Rosario Dawson , Woody Harrelson , Donald Glover , and Ian Somerhalder . These influential figures lend their voices to the film, alongside a diverse array of farmers, ranchers, scientists, educators, and activists. Together, they form a chorus advocating for a critical shift in our approach to food production and agriculture.

Advertisement

Common Ground is poised to make its debut in select theaters on September 27th 2023, promising to be a thought-provoking and inspiring cinematic experience.

ALSO READ: Vampire Diaries star Ian Somerhalder, Twilight’s Nikki Reed expecting second baby; See relationship timeline