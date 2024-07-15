Common Says He 'Loved' Working With Girlfriend Jennifer Hudson On New Song

Common has a strong bond with his girlfriend, Jennifer Hudson. His debut collaborative album, Rock The Auditorium Vol. 1, produced by Pete, was released last Friday. One of the eagerly anticipated tracks from this album is A GOD (There Is), which features a special guest appearance.

In this week's PEOPLE magazine, Common discussed his experience working with Jennifer Hudson, 42, and shared insights into their personal and professional relationship. He revealed that Hudson's legendary friendship with Aretha Franklin played a significant role in persuading her to contribute to the album.

Common and Jennifer Hudson: A musical collaboration and relationship

When Common played the track for his musician friends, they were amazed and inquired about the vocalist, which made him love it even more. Proudly, he revealed it was Jennifer and emphasized how different it sounded from her previous work. He expressed gratitude for the opportunity to showcase her skills in a new light, noting that she gave the project her all.

Regarding the song's beginnings, the celebrity claims that he was listening to a rhythm sample that he had always thought was being performed by Franklin, but it was actually Valerie Simpson of Ashford and Simpson.

Recalling how the collaboration with Jennifer came about, Common explained they had a conversation where he had a "light bulb moment," realizing the song evoked Aretha Franklin's essence. Given Jennifer's portrayal of Aretha in the 2021 film Respect, he suggested she sing the song. Jennifer enthusiastically accepted.

Although Common and Hudson have kept their relationship relatively private since subtly confirming it on her talk show in January, fans can infer their current status from Common's lyrics. Their collaboration on this album not only highlights their professional synergy but also underscores their mutual respect and appreciation for each other's talents, further solidifying their bond both on and off stage.

A closer look at Common and Hudson’s personal journey

In his latest song, Chi-Town Do It, Common refers to a "champion lover" who might present a ring, hinting at a deep friendship and loyalty. When questioned about the line, Common smiled and deftly avoided a direct answer. He described his relationship with Jennifer Hudson as a strong collaboration, emphasizing their growing connection together.

According to Common, a "champion lover" is someone who proudly promotes their spouse's value, meaning that their relationship is growing. While he didn't disclose all the details, he hinted at its significance and potential.

The Chicago natives initially connected in 2022, and earlier this year, Common appeared as a guest on The Jennifer Hudson Show, where he presented her with a bouquet of roses, subtly acknowledging their romance. He carefully avoided naming his significant other, stating on the show, "I'm in a relationship... with one of the most beautiful people I've ever met in life."

Speaking warmly about Jennifer, Common praised her brilliance, dedication, and exceptional talent, as well as her genuine and down-to-earth personality. He jokingly mentioned his longtime wish for her to achieve an EGOT, which she fulfilled in 2022 with her Tony Award for A Strange Loop.

Common expressed deep admiration for Jennifer's achievements, highlighting how her artistry and character continually inspire him. He emphasized their mutual support and respect, grounded in their shared commitment to their craft and connecting with others through their work.

