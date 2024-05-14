‘Compatibility And Friendship’: U2 Star The Edge Reveals Secret To His 22-Year Marriage With Wife Morleigh Steinberg

Lead guitarist of the Irish band U2, David Howell Evans, better known as the Edge or simply Edge, recently shared details about the secret ingredient that sustains his relationship. On Saturday, the singer-songwriter and his wife of years, Morleigh Steinberg, caught up with PEOPLE and dished on the secret to being married for over two decades as he was honored at the Venice Family Clinic’s inaugural HEART Gala.

The Edge, real name David Evans, stated, "I think compatibility and friendship is a huge thing for us. We fell in love, but we knew each other well, and I would say keep falling in love. It doesn't happen just once. It keeps happening." Steinberg agreed to the statement.

The couple was presented with the first-ever HEART Award

The couple presented the first ever HEART Award as a result of their contributions to the Venice Family Clinic, which provides "comprehensive, high-quality health care, free food, health insurance enrollment assistance, and harm reduction services" to over 45,000 people, per its website.

After receiving the honor, Edge expressed humility, stating, "It's humbling, and we're just so delighted to be able to help in whatever way we can. We're such big supporters of the clinic. It's so important." Steinberg, who hails from Venice, described the honor as "a dream," emphasizing their joy in being able to assist. Moreover, Steinberg, who grew up in Venice, also added that it makes her happy to support her husband and make a cause count. Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now Advertisement

Advertisement

Other members of U2 have been open about their own family lives

Other members of Edge's band have also been candid about their family's lives. During an appearance on the Kelly Corrigan Wonders podcast earlier this week, Bono (the lead singer) shared that his family didn't speak about his mother after she died when he was 14.

Furthermore, back in April, another band member, Adam Clayton, and his wife of 10 years, Mariana Teixeira de Carvalho, announced they had amicably divorced.

According to sources, "Both will continue to be fully involved in the care of their daughter, and they request that the family’s privacy be respected," the statement read, referring to their daughter Alba, 6½.

ALSO READ: TIME Women of the Year Gala 2024: Greta Gerwig, Taraji P. Henson, And More Walk Red Carpet

Christopher Nolan's Oscar-winning film Oppenheimer gets India streaming dates; Deets inside