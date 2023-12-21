Complete Guide to January 2024 Netflix releases featuring One Piece new season, Justice league, and more

Netflix had an eventful year in 2023 and has big plans for the upcoming year especially after the production and marketing suffered terribly throughout a large part of 2023 because of the SAG-AFTRA and WGA strikes. The streaming giant is removing content from its extensive catalog, but also adding new ones like Quentin Tarantino's Jackie Brown and the John Wick collection. Additionally, shows like Griselda and The Queer Eye are slated for new seasons, indicating a continued focus on content quality and originality.

Here is a list of some of the most anticipated shows and films that are arriving on Netflix in January 2024.

One Piece: Marineford (New Season)

One Piece is a renowned manga/anime series that continues to be one of the greatest in history, with some of the most well-known arcs and many more to come, making its claim to be the best ever. The anime series has been on quite a journey since the East Blue and Alabasta sagas were added to Netflix in June 2020. In October 2023 the Saboady Archipelago and Filler episodes were added to Netflix. On December 1st, The Island of Women, and the Impel Down arcs were added to the streaming service. And now the Marineford Arc, or the 20th season of the One Piece anime series is coming to Netflix on January 1st, 2024.

One of the most loved arcs in One Piece is Marineford. It focuses on the battle between the Whitebeard Pirates and the Marines. The Whitebeard Pirates came to Marineford to save Ace from being executed. There was plenty of action and drama. The arc spanned 33 episodes and ran from episodes 457 to 489.

The John Wick trilogy, with the fourth chapter having premiered in theaters back in March follows the titular assassin Keanu Reeves as he embarks on a vengeance-fueled journey after his retirement. The franchise features the names of Michael Nyqvist, Ian McShane, John Leguizamo, and the late Lance Reddick. John Wick is all set to go digital and will premiere on Netflix, as per reports. It will reportedly be released on 1st January.

Aquaman(2018)

Aquaman is one of the upcoming DC films that will be released on Netflix next month, joining the 12 other DC movies currently on the streaming platform. The DCEU features Momoa, Amber Heard, Willem Dafoe, Patrick Wilson, Dolph Lundgren, and Nicole Kidman.

Annabelle(2014)

Another movie coming to Netflix this January is Annabelle, a supernatural horror/thriller film created by director John R. Leonetti and screenwritten by Gary Dauberman. It was released in 2014. It’s the sequel to 2013 The Conjuring and the prelude to The Conjuring 2. Ed and Lorraine Warren’s story about Annabelle the doll inspired the film. It is the story of a beautiful and rare doll with a perfect horror twist.

Train to Busan(2016)

The 2016 South Korean action horror film was directed by Yeon Sang-ho. The movie stars actors Gong Yoo, Jung Yu-mi, and Ma Dong-seok. Most of Train to Busan takes place on a train, heading to Busan at the onset of a zombie apocalypse, which was caused by a chemical leak at a biotech plant. It grossed $2.1 million in the U.S. and Canada and became the highest-grossing Korean film in Malaysia, Hong Kong, and Singapore. In fact, it recorded more than 11 million moviegoers in South Korea alone. The movie is coming to Netflix on 23rd January.

How to Train Your Dragon (2010)

How to Train Your Dragon premiered in theatres in 2010 and will come to Netflix on January 1, 2024. Directed by Dean DeBlois, and Chris Sanders, this movie features Jay Baruchel, Gerard Butler, and Christopher Mintz-Plasse lending their voices to the Oscar-nominated animated movie. It received a score of 8.1 on IMDb and 75 on Metacritic.

