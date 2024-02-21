Complete Timeline Of Kevin Costner And Christine Baumgartner's Divorce Drama Explored As Former Couple Finalizes Divorce
A detailed look into the timeline of Kevin Costner and Christine Baumgartner's divorce, culminating in the finalization of their divorce.
Kevin Costner and Christine Baumgartner finalised their divorce in February 2024, marking the end of an 18-year marriage. This comprehensive timeline explores the various stages of their divorce drama, shedding light on the events leading to the ultimate dissolution of their union.
September 2004
Costner and Baumgartner's Wedding
The couple tied the knot in September 2004, making it Costner's second marriage after divorcing Cindy Silva in 1994. Despite initial hesitation, they welcomed their first child within three years.
November 2022
Costner's Appreciation for Baumgartner
Costner spoke highly of his wife, expressing appreciation for her contributions to their home and family.
May 1, 2023
Filing for Divorce
Baumgartner filed for divorce, citing irreconcilable differences, leading to a legal process that unfolded over several months.
May 2, 2023
Joint Custody Request
Both parties requested joint custody of their three children, and Costner mentioned a prenup regarding spousal support, legal fees, and properties.
June 14, 2023
Property Dispute
Court documents revealed Baumgartner allegedly stayed at the shared property beyond the agreed timeframe, prompting Costner to request her departure.
June 16, 2023
Financial Struggles
Costner disclosed taking a mortgage to fund his film "Horizon," revealing financial strain.
July 5, 2023
Court Orders Baumgartner to Move Out
A judge ordered Baumgartner to vacate the shared home by the end of July.
July 28, 2023
Baumgartner Moves Out
Moving trucks were spotted leaving the shared compound, with Baumgartner relocating to a smaller house on the property.
August 10, 2023
Accusations of Gamesmanship
Costner's legal team accused Baumgartner of avoiding questions related to their prenuptial agreement.
August 21, 2023
Allegations of Withholding Evidence
Baumgartner accused Costner of withholding financial information, claiming he was not fully transparent about his business dealings.
August 31, 2023
Emotional Child Support Hearing
Both Costner and Baumgartner got emotional during a child support hearing, with Baumgartner seeking a luxurious lifestyle for their children.
September 1, 2023
Costner Ordered to Pay Child Support
Costner was ordered to pay $63,209 per month in child support after a two-day court hearing.
September 6, 2023
Baumgartner to Pay Legal Fees
Baumgartner was ordered to pay $14,237.50 of Costner's divorce attorney fees.
September 19, 2023
Divorce Settlement
Costner and Baumgartner reached an amicable settlement, resolving all issues related to their divorce proceedings.
February 16, 2024
Finalization of Divorce
The divorce was officially finalized, with both Costner and Baumgartner excused from a mandated co-parenting course.
The journey of Kevin Costner and Christine Baumgartner's divorce, filled with legal battles, emotional hearings, and financial disputes, has finally reached its conclusion. As the former couple officially part ways, their 18-year marriage comes to an end, leaving behind a detailed timeline of the challenges they faced during the separation process.
