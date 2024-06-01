'Completely Devastated' Jennifer Lopez Cancels Her Summer Tour To Spend Time With Family, Friends: 'Until Next Time…'

Jennifer Lopez has canceled her summer tour just days before its commencement, promising to make it up to her fans soon. The announcement was made on Monday, May 31, via Live Nation, citing that the singer’s This Is Me... Live tour stays canceled because she is “taking time off to be with her children, family, and close friends.”

Lopez personally released a message for her fans, too, on her OntheJLO website, where she explained why it was a tough call to make. “I am completely heartsick and devastated about letting you down. Please know that I wouldn't do this if I didn't feel that it was absolutely necessary,” she wrote, adding, “I promise I will make it up to you, and we will all be together again. I love you all so much. Until next time…”

For fans who have already purchased tickets to see JLo in all her glory between June and August this year, scroll on for all the information about refunds and more.

Jennifer Lopez cancels This Is Me...Live Tour — Here’s how fans can apply for refunds

The Let's Get Loud singer was all set to embark on a 30-plus city musical tour on June 26 in Orlando, Florida, to support her latest album, This is Me…Now, which arrived this February. She was scheduled to make stops across North America, including Miami, Los Angeles, New York, and Toronto, before wrapping up the festivities in Houston on August 31. Fans who bought tickets through Ticketmaster will get an automatic refund for their purchase. As for those who purchased tickets from third-party resale sites like SeatGeek, StubHub, and VividSeats, they will need to reach out to the point of purchase for more details.

Lopez is currently celebrating the release of her Netflix movie Atlas, which hit the streaming platform on May 24 and is already No. 1 in 55 countries.

Lopez’s tour cancellation announcement comes on the heels of rumors of marital issues and a potential divorce from husband Ben Affleck.

Where do Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck stand amid their reported marital trouble?

Though the couple were pictured together in Los Angeles on May 30 for his daughter Violet’s graduation party, they have been living separately while experiencing a strain in their relationship, per People. She’d been busy preparing for her now-canceled tour and promoting Atlas, while Affleck has been dedicating his time to filming The Accountant 2.

The duo famously rekindled their early 2000s romance in 2021 and married twice, once in a hush-hush Vegas affair and another time in a grand ceremony at Affleck’s Georgia estate in 2022.

Earlier this month, Lopez brushed off an invasive question by a reporter in Mexico while she was doing promotional press rounds for Atlas. “Is your divorce with Ben Affleck real? These rumors?” the unidentified reporter rudely asked, to which Lopez simply responded, “You know better than that.”

Lopez also received support from her co-star Simu Liu at the event, who was sharing the stage with her. “Okay, we’re not doing that,” the Barbie actor interjected before Lopez could even take on the question. “C’mon, don’t come on with that energy, please,” he added.

Affleck was not seen supporting Lopez at any of the Atlas premieres or press events.

