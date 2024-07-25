Conan O'Brien Admits How He Was Jealous For Lisa Kudrow's Praise for Matthew Perry's Comedy

In a recent episode of his podcast, Conan O'Brien revealed an amazing secret about his former lover and close friend, Lisa Kudrow. The conversation took a sentimental tone as they talked about their early careers and the rise of the popular television show Friends.



Conan and Lisa, who dated from 1988 to 1993, simultaneously achieved prominence in the television industry.

Conan O'Brien opens up about jealousy and friendship with Lisa Kudrow

Conan started his career as a late-night talk show host, becoming the lead in 1993. At the same time, Lisa gained fame for her role as Phoebe Buffay on Friends, which began in 1994.

During their podcast chat, Conan recalled a moment when Lisa called him shortly after Friends started filming. She couldn't stop praising Matthew Perry, who played Chandler Bing on the show, one of her new co-stars. Lisa was impressed by Matthew's comic talent and described him as exceptionally entertaining.

Conan admitted feeling a bit jealous when he heard Lisa rave about Matthew's humor. Despite being best friends with Lisa, he confessed, "I make you laugh pretty hard, but you were like, 'No, you don’t understand. This guy’s really [funny].'"

The revelation highlighted the sincerity and openness of their friendship, even though they had stopped being romantically involved many years ago. Conan's playful jealousy emphasized their strong bond and mutual respect as colleagues in the entertainment industry.

Lisa also discussed how her perspective on Friends has evolved over time. Initially, she felt embarrassed watching herself on the show, but after Matthew Perry's passing in October 2023, she began watching again. Lisa shared that re-watching Friends helped her remember Matthew fondly, shifting from personal judgments to appreciating his work and their shared experiences.

Conan O'Brien and Lisa Kudrow reflect on TV, friendship, and laughter

Conan and Lisa shared personal stories, highlighting the importance of friendship and respect in the TV industry, even within a competitive field. They reminisced about funny and honest memories, connecting with listeners and demonstrating that their bond from early in their careers remains strong.

As the podcast episode concluded, Conan expressed his understanding and respect for Lisa's admiration of Matthew Perry’s comedic genius. He recognized that her praise was a testament to their shared passion for entertainment and the enduring strength of their friendship.

