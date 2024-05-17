Conan O'Brien's Series Gets Renewed For Second Season; Star To Travel Six New Countries For The Show

In a big event where they talked about cool stuff like The Last of Us, Harry Potter, and House of the Dragon, HBO gave some awesome news about one of their best shows. Conan O'Brien Must Go, a show where Conan O'Brien travels around the world, is coming back for Season 2. People loved the first season a lot. Critics gave it a high score of 94% on Rotten Tomatoes, and fans gave it a slightly lower but still good score of 79%.

Conan O'Brien is going to visit six more countries. The guy who used to host The Tonight Show will be back with his travel show, Conan O’Brien Must Go, for another season of six episodes. It's cool to see him exploring more places.

The news came out on Wednesday during the Warner Bros. Discovery Upfront event. O'Brien was there, and he shared the stage with Shaq. Sounds like it was quite the event.

Exploring the World with Conan: A Review of His Latest Show

The show first came out on HBO Max on April 18. In each of the first four episodes, Conan O'Brien went to visit people he became friends with through his podcast called Conan O'Brien Needs a Friend. Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now Advertisement

He's been to Norway, Thailand, Argentina, and Ireland so far, surprising some of his biggest fans. Along the way, he's been soaking in the local culture, food, and attractions. Sounds like a blast.

Advertisement

Before this show, Conan was famous for hosting two other late-night talk shows: Late Night with Conan O'Brien and Conan. He got nominated for lots of Emmy Awards for those shows and won four of them. He's also appeared in other shows and movies, like Curb Your Enthusiasm and Murderville on Netflix, where he played himself.

Conan O'Brien's Next Adventure: Six New Countries Await

Now, Conan O'Brien is expanding his adventures to six new countries. The show is made by Conaco, with Conan O'Brien and Jeff Ross as executive producers.

Conan O'Brien thinks his new travel show is too good to be true. He joked that it's probably just a big joke on him. He even apologized to the next six countries he's visiting!

Nina Rosenstein from HBO thinks Conan's craziness has no limits. She said fans want more of his show Conan O'Brien Must Go, even though there are only four episodes. But she warned, sometimes what people wish for might not turn out like they expect.

ALSO READ: ‘Memories Came Flooding Back’: Conan O’Brien Talks About Returning To Tonight Show 14 Years After Exit