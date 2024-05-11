Confirmed: Ralph Ineson to Play THIS World-devouring Villain in Marvel’s Fantastic Four; Find Out

He isn’t just an Avengers-level threat, but instead a threat to our world and a lot of other planets. Ralph Ineson, known for his variety of acting skills, has now landed a big role in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

With the cast of Fantastic Four slowly being revealed, this big news will surely excite you and even give you jitters to watch The Witch actor on the big screen, in an actually big role.

Ralph Ineson in Fantastic Four

Known for his great delivery in Game of Thrones as well as in Harry Potter, Ralph Ineson is now set to play the most ruthless villain from the Marvel comics ever. He will be portraying the character of Galactus, a cosmic entity known for eating planets.

Although at first Marvel and superhero fanatics had thought that Dr. Doom would be the main villain of the first installment of Fantastic Four, while the next guess pointing towards Silver Surfer, the eyes have been widely opened with the announcement of The First Omen actor joining the big leagues.

On the sweet day of Valentine's, Marvel took the opportunity to announce their lead cast. The grand entry of the first family in the MCU includes Pedro Pascal as one of the greatest scientists in Marvel, Reed Richards, who is also known as Mr. Fantastic, while his girlfriend or maybe his wife, Sue Strom, aka Invisible Woman, in the upcoming movie, will be portrayed by Vanessa Kirby.

About the other two members of the team, Joseph Quinn will be playing the role of Sue Storm’s brother Johnny Storm, aka Human Torch, while Ben Grimm/The Thing’s character will be played by Ebon Moss-Bachrach.

The cast was later hyped up even more when Emmy winner Julia Garner joined in as Shalla-Bal, a female version of Silver Surfer, and recently Oscar nominee John Malkovich, as well as another Emmy winner, was announced to have been joining the cast in their undisclosed roles.

Who is Galactus?

The Marvel comics might have the strongest villains, but Galactus is surely the most ruthless and biggest of them all. And by biggest, we literally mean in size.

Created by Stan Lee and Jack Kirby, Galactus is a huge cosmic being who feeds on planets for his survival. The character first appeared in the 1966 issue of Fantastic Four and made his movie debut in the 2007 film, Fantastic Four: Rise of the Silver Surfer.

Although we didn't get to see the actual powers of Galactus in Fox’s take on Fantastic Four, we might be able to witness the true meaning of fear by a world-threatening villain in one of the most anticipated superhero movies, Fantastic Four, which is set to release on July 25, 2025.

