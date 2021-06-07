  1. Home
The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It beats A Quiet Place Part II this weekend at US box office

John Krasinski's film's A Quiet Place Part II was displaced from its number one spot by another horror thriller titled The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It.
The box office in the US is buzzing! With a series of film releases in the US over the last one month, the battle for the box office collection war has begun and is going neck-to-neck. Over the last few weeks, John Krasinski's film's A Quiet Place Part II has dominated the US box office. However, this past weekend, it was displaced from its number one spot by another horror thriller titled The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It. 

According to a report in Variety, the latest film in the Conjuring franchise raked in an impressive $24 million over the weekend. The box office collection is particularly impressive as the film has also been simultaneously released on HBO Max at no extra cost to subscribers. The film released across 3,102 North American venues and surpassed the earlier projected figure. 

As for A Quiet Place Part II, the film's box office collection has set a pandemic-record so far as it collected $48 million in its first extended holiday weekend. However, this week, the film witnessed some stiff competition from The Conjuring: The Devil Made me Do It across North America. The thriller raked in $19.5 million from 3,744 theaters, boosting its total US box office collection to a massive $88 million.

The ticket sales for both the films have been a big boost for the movie business in the US as it has cemented the opinion that audiences would love to come back to the theatres. Around 75 per cent theatres have now been reopened in the US and with films like Black Widow and Fast & Furious 9 in the offing, the future only looks brighter. 

