The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It drops its FIRST trailer; Scary new case for the Warrens awaits; Watch

The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It recently dropped its first trailer. Scroll down to see the terrifying new case.

An eerie trailer just dropped! The trailer for the new Conjuring film – The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It – has finally arrived and it looks exciting! In terms of star cast, Patrick Wilson and Vera Farmiga are back in their roles as Ed and Lorraine Warren alongside Ruairi O’Connor, Sarah Catherine Hook, and Julian Hilliard.

The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It takes the Warrens into the 1980s, during the real-life murder case involving Arne Johnson, the first person in legal history to claim demonic possession as a motive for manslaughter.

Watch the first trailer below:

The director of the film, in an interview with IGN, stated that one of the things he and the creator of the Conjuring movies series James Wan bonded on while making The Curse of La Llorona was sharing a lot of the same favourite movies, and one of them was Se7en.

He further added that they both loved that movie and when Wan came to him with a script for The Conjuring 3, he basically said that it's Se7en but in a Conjuring universe. The movie is hitting theatres on June 4! Tell us how excited are you to watch it in the comments below.

