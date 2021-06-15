The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It gets India release date, to hit theatres on 2 July: Report

Warner Bros has decided to take the leap of faith and release The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It on 2 July, Friday, in India.

The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It has taken the Hollywood box office by storm and is now set to make a splash in India. According to a latest report by Bollywood Hungama, the horror film is looking for an India release next month. With the Covid 19 situation in India significantly improving and second wave ebbing away, cinemas are likely to reopen. While Covid 19 cases in Mumbai have steadily dropped below 1,000, the city is slowly re-opening. However, the civic body has been cautious of promoting it to the level a2 from level 3.

As per the report, the next few weeks may see a further decline and thus cinemas may reopen. Warner Bros has decided to take the leap of faith and release The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It on 2 July, Friday. A source revealed to the portal, "The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It released in most markets on June 4. It couldn’t release on the same day in India but now that cinemas in many places are expected to open in the days to come, Warner Bros has decided to take the plunge. It plans to release The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It on July 2. An official announcement will soon take place after which the team will begin the promotions.”

The source added, “The plan is that even if 5-6 states are open, Warner Bros would like to go ahead with the release. If that doesn’t happen, it might be postponed to July 9. But as of now, the team of Warner Bros is seriously looking at releasing The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It on July 2, 2021."

We cannot wait to return the cinemas and looks like this horror flick will give us the perfect chance to do that.

ALSO READ: The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It beats A Quiet Place Part II this weekend at US box office

Credits :Bollywood Hungama

Share your comment ×