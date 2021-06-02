The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It Trailer: Patrick Wilson talks devil's existence in eerie final promo

The Conjuring's upcoming part The Devil Made Me Do It is all set to premiere on June 4 and the final promo reveals how scary things are about to get.

The Conjuring: The Devil Me Do It is all set to release on June 4 on HBO Max and ahead of the same, a final trailer of the film has now been released. The chilling trailer takes us further into the world of the demonic mystery that stars Patrick Wilson and Vera Farmiga in lead roles as they return to the roles of paranormal investigators Lorraine and Ed Warren from the Conjuring franchise.

The final promo of the film begins with Patrick's Ed Warren insisting the court to accept the existence of the devil. The film revolves around a unique murder case where the suspect claims demonic possession as a defense. The case in question centers around the trial of Arne Cheyenne Johnson who was convicted of manslaughter in 1981 after taking the life of his landlord although things get confusing as the suspect claims he was possessed.

The final promo of the film ahead of its premiere promises some spine-chilling moments, especially one of the scenes involving Patrick who encounters something rather sinister.

Check out the final trailer of The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It here:

In the Conjuring franchise, Patrick and Vera were last seen in their popular roles as the Warren couple in 2019’s Annabelle Comes Home. Joining the duo for The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It are also stars, Ruairi O’Connor, Sarah Catherine Hook, and Julian Hilliard.

In the horror franchise, The Devil Made Me Do is the third sequel to the original The Conjuring film and the seventh installment in the overall Conjuring Universe which includes The Nun and Annabelle films.

