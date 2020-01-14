Connect, BTS: After Jungkook, Suga & RM's tease, K Pop band unveils Connect project details & it is inspiring

BTS has finally spilled the beans on their intentions behind Connect, BTS. The K-Pop band revealed that they are collaborating with 22 artists for an inspiring project.

A week ago, BTS laid out their plan for their comeback album aka Maps of the Soul: 7. The map included the date of their trailer, single and album release. It also featured a "Connect: BTS" concept which left fans curious. The intriguing element caused fans coming up with interesting theories. Jungkook, Suga and RM fueled these theories further by sharing selfies against a board filled with landmarks from different cities. Today, the South Korean band of boys finally unveiled their intentions behind "Connect, BTS."

Sharing a website link titled: https://www.connect-bts.com/, the band revealed that the Connect, BTS project intends to connect five cities and 22 artists. "The project aims to redefine the relationships between art and music, the material and immaterial, artists and the audiences, artists and artists, theory and practice. Connect, BTS may be described in terms of a collective curatorial practice by curators around the world who resonated with BTS' philosophy," the site reveals.

The website also unveiled the first of the 22 artists picked for the project. Jakob Kudsk Steensen's new installation called Catharsis is one of the first projects. The Danish artist who has intertwined imagination, technology and ecology, has developed virtual reality and video installations that will be exhibited at The Serpentine Gallery in London.

The other venue picked by the K-Pop band includes Berlin's Gropius Bau, Buenos Aires' Tomás Saraceno, Seoul's Anna Veronica Janssens and New York's Sir Antony Mark David Gormley.

