Conor McGregor INVITES Machine Gun Kelly to his next fight; Says 'it's all good' with the rapper

Conor McGregor is so adamant about not fighting Machine Gun Kelly at the MTV Video Music Awards that he has chosen to invite the singer to his next professional fight. While appearing on Adam Glyn's "Adam's Apple", the Irish MMA fighter stated that the "Paperclips" singer and his girlfriend, Megan Fox, are more than welcome to join in the fun.

“It’s all good. Come to the next fight,” McGregor said. “They’re more than [welcome]. Come watch me perform any time. I’ll perform, no problem, the Irish fighter said as per Page Six. For those of you who don't know, McGregor reportedly hurled a drink at MGK after being forced out from the event by the music star, who was accompanied by his long-term girlfriend Megan Fox. "Everyone is more than welcome to come to my fights and come to the shows," he further said.

However, Kelly, actual name Colson Baker, and Fox are frequent guests at major UFC events, including McGregor's UFC 264 trilogy battle with Dustin Poirier in July. The UFC's poster boy, on the other hand, claims to have had no previous knowledge of Kelly's identity. “[There’s] no beef. I don’t even know the guy. I don’t know him. Who is he?” McGregor asked. “He’s supposed to be at the fights. Megan’s been at the fights [for] years."

Meanwhile, the following day, both Kelly and McGregor seemed to have forgotten about the incident, as Kelly was performing in Central Park and McGregor was seen making out with his fiancée, Dee Devlin, while eating dinner on the Upper East Side. Interestingly, according to Page Six, the "Bloody Valentine" singer has refused to publicly comment on the incident, instead hitting a reporter's microphone when questioned about it.

