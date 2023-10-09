'Conscious in a blackout...': The time Emily Blunt revealed her makeup artist had to look up 'pictures of alcoholics' for the Girl on the Train character

Getting the perfect look for the character is what every actor looks for before taking on the project. Emily Blunt played the role of Rachel Watson, an alcoholic who suddenly becomes the center of a local suburban crime in the movie, The Girl on the Train, based on the best-selling book of the same name by Paula Hawkins. In the movie, the beautiful actress’s lips are a little chapped, her skin is blotchy, and her eye makeup looks a bit smeary. Sharing about the movie. Blunt once revealed that her makeup artist has to look up for 'pictures of alcoholics' for her character.

Emily Blunt transformed her look as an alcoholic for her character in Girl on the Train

The actress admitted that she looked so terrible during shooting, that she could hardly stand to look at herself in the mirror. Describing her physical appearance in the film, The Girl On The Train, she told CNN that she looked like a ‘Ghoul’. Emily Blunt went to great lengths to stay true to her character in the story as there were a lot of specific really kind of makeup tricks that amazed makeup artists did on her. “You’re still conscious in a blackout but the part of your brain that is in a blackout has just stopped recording it,” said Justin Theroux, who plays her ex-husband in the movie.

The actress revealed that the movie helped her understand that alcoholism is a disease. “I think it’s pretty apparent that kind of addiction is a frightening thing,” added the actress. “I have great empathy and great sympathy for people who have taken life’s setbacks very hard and have turned to drink. I understand it so much more now.”

The Girl on the Train actress understood her character of an alcoholic

Emily Blunt had full contact lenses that covered her whole eye and gave the whites of the eyes that kind of bloodshot look. “Any concern people had that I might not look right for it, I think will be put to bed when people see the film,” assured the actress. She had empathy and sympathy as her character is not just drinking in excess but drinking to numb the shame. "I think it's pretty apparent that kind of addiction is a frightening thing. I think that once it's got its claws into you, the idea of a better life is an impossible idea for these people to have," said Blunt.

The Girl on The Train is available on Amazon’s Prime Video.

