'Consequences don't matter to you': Demi Lovato gets candid about her drug overdose; says she was 'numbing out' before 'everything in life'

Demi Lovato has had some difficult struggles with drug addiction in the past few years. Her struggles have been well documented in the media, with her drug overdose in 2018 being much publicized.

Though, the Skyscraper singer had a turnaround after that and has since been quite vocal about her recovery from that period of her life.

Demi Lovato on her commitment to sobriety after drug overdose

During a recent appearance on The Howard Stern Show , Demi Lovato reveals how she first coped with the drug addiction. As it was also revealed in her 2021 documentary, Demi Lovato: Dancing with the Devil, the singer was trying to cope with her heroin addiction with a sobriety method called California Sober. In this method, an addict copes up with their addiction by letting go of their usage of hard drugs, in Demi’s case heroin, but still continuing with weed and alcohol.

However, while recently talking Howard Stern, Lovato revealed that this practice was not really helpful for her and instead made her replace her extreme addictions with the moderation of weed and alcohol.

"I had to learn it on my own," she had shared during her recent appearance on The Howard Stern Show, revealing that she ended up "smoking so much weed and taking edibles, sometimes 300mg at a time" instead. "All I did was replace my addiction with something I thought was safer."

ALSO READ: ‘I was hiding in my room’: Demi Lovato reveals she was in ‘walking coma’ after near-fatal 2018 overdose; Details inside

Demi Lovato on health problems she still suffers from her overdose

Demi Lovato acknowledged during the same appearance that her initial use of weed and alcohol during her recovery phase led to an unproductive time where she almost slipped back into her addiction. But the timely realization of this fact led her to try complete abstinence.

During the interview, the Disney alum also talked about the problems she still struggles with today due to her drug overdose.

"I still actually have vision problems," she shared. "I don't drive anymore because I have blind spots in my vision."

When talking about whether she has any regrets about her past, the talented singer was open about how she tries to stay in the moment and not dwell in the past too much in order to have a better recovery and maintain her mental health.

ALSO READ: ‘I just can’t fathom that we’re only life on universe’: Demi Lovato claims she has seen a UFO and believes aliens exist; Details inside