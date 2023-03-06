'Consider others' mental health': Selena Gomez urges fans to 'be kinder' amid Hailey Bieber feud

Selena Gomez has done it again. Back in 2022, Gomez had requested her followers to be kind, and now she speaks about the same again by taking over her TikTok to share a message.

As the Wolves singer has been making headlines and capturing fans' attention simply by being herself, she has also sensed that the amount of love she is receiving from her fans is becoming excessive and toxic for others.

Fans have taken over Twitter, Instagram, and TikTok at large by lining up in support of the Wolves singer and calling out Justin Bieber’s present to his guest for his birthday bash, Hailey Bieber secretly mocking Selena Gomez over her every step, and Kylie Jenner’s eyebrow troll, which fueled the fire.

How the past few weeks have made headlines for Selena Gomez

There were a number of events that took place ever since Kylie Jenner secretly took a toll on Selena Gomez’s eyebrows. What led to everything was an Instagram story post where Kylie shared a FaceTime screenshot with Hailey, which came out as the two mocking Gomez for her over-laminated eyebrows.

This event led to both H-Town cosmetic entrepreneurs, Hailey Bieber and Kylie Jenner, losing a chunk of followers to Selena Gomez, who made it to the top of the list of most followed Instagram personalities.

Justin Bieber comes in defense of his wife

The issue was only between Selena, Hailey, and Kylie until Justin Bieber threw shade at his ex-girlfriend on his birthday bash by gifting his guest a silver-plated lighter that read comments pointing at Selena Gomez.

Fans came out in support for rare beauty founder

Fans came out in support of Selena Gomez by defending her on every platform and sharing tweets and stories about how others are trying to tarnish Selena Gomez.

Which made Selena have a heart-to-heart talk with her followers where she expressed gratitude and love for her followers. Following her statement, she mentioned and requested that they be kind and understanding towards others.

Selena Gomez’s statement for her fans on TikTok

‘My heart has been heavy.’ In the midst of her "feud" with Hailey Bieber, Selena Gomez pleaded for people to ‘be kinder’ in a TikTok post on Sunday.

Selena addressed the situation by urging people to ‘be kind’ and stating that she ‘only wants good for everyone.’ She also urged them to ‘consider others mental health.’

"Please, please be kinder and consider others' mental health," said the second comment.

After Justin Bieber’s birthday bash news went viral, she posted this on her TikTok for her fans.

