'Considering the false narrative…’: Jada Pinkett Smith asserts she wasn't ‘surprised’ after being blamed for Will Smith's Oscars slap incident

Jada Pinkett Smith, in an exclusive conversation with PEOPLE, opens up about her lack of surprise when she found herself at the center of blame in the aftermath of her husband Will Smith's unforgettable Oscars incident. The actress and producer reflects on the tumultuous events that followed when Will Smith slapped comedian Chris Rock at the 94th Academy Awards.

As per the reports by PEOPLE, Jada Pinkett Smith went on to highlight, "It was ridiculous in how far it went," alluding to the rumors and speculations that suggested she was somehow responsible for her husband's actions. The incident garnered widespread attention, not just for the shocking slap itself but also for the tons of rumors that followed. Reportedly, Jada found herself caught in a fiery junction, with some even insinuating that she had cheated on Will.

As Jada went on to talk about the same, the report by PEOPLE suggests that she mentioned, "Considering the false narrative that I had cheated on Will or I was like some adulteress, Will had never done that before. And I think that when we just look at human nature... when you look at the breadcrumbs, people need something to blame."

As she proceeded, "Human nature," she muses, "often craves a scapegoat when confronted with the unknown or unexplained." In this instance, the public's unfamiliarity with the events leading up to the Oscars incident prompted them to point fingers in her direction. "And so people not knowing what was happening behind the scenes, I surely wasn't surprised that I got blamed," she adds, recognizing the instinctual response to assign blame in times of confusion. "But I understood that that's just the human nature of it all."

Jada Pinkett Smith’s POV

According to a report from US Weekly, Jada supported her husband , not because she agreed with his actions, but because she knows the kind of person he is. Jada is not holding any anger towards Will Smith for his impulsive reaction, but she does have one wish – that he hadn't acted so hastily.

Sources close to the couple, as reported by US Weekly, say that Jada recognizes that the slap was an overreaction in the heat of the moment. A source told the magazine, "It was a spur-of-the-moment thing, and he knows it, and she knows it. They both agree that he overreacted. Jada is not the type of woman who needs someone to protect her. She's strong and has her own opinions, and she can handle her own battles. But she's choosing to stand by him."

