'Considering the false narrative…’: Jada Pinkett Smith asserts she wasn't ‘surprised’ after being blamed for Will Smith's Oscars slap incident

Jada Pinkett Smith recently shared her perspective on not being surprised by the blame directed at her in the aftermath of the Oscars slap incident involving her husband, Will Smith. Read on!

Written by Chandni Arora Published on Oct 13, 2023   |  01:49 AM IST  |  410
IMDb and Instagram
Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith (IMDb and Instagram)

Key Highlight

  • Jada Pinkett Smith discussed her feelings revolving around the Will Smith Oscars slap incident
  • She expressed no surprise at being blamed

Jada Pinkett Smith, in an exclusive conversation with PEOPLE, opens up about her lack of surprise when she found herself at the center of blame in the aftermath of her husband Will Smith's unforgettable Oscars incident. The actress and producer reflects on the tumultuous events that followed when Will Smith slapped comedian Chris Rock at the 94th Academy Awards.

Jada Pinkett Smith on her being blamed for Will Smith's Oscars incident

As per the reports by PEOPLE, Jada Pinkett Smith went on to highlight, "It was ridiculous in how far it went,"  alluding to the rumors and speculations that suggested she was somehow responsible for her husband's actions. The incident garnered widespread attention, not just for the shocking slap itself but also for the tons of rumors that followed. Reportedly, Jada found herself caught in a fiery junction, with some even insinuating that she had cheated on Will.

As Jada went on to talk about the same, the report by PEOPLE suggests that she mentioned, "Considering the false narrative that I had cheated on Will or I was like some adulteress, Will had never done that before. And I think that when we just look at human nature... when you look at the breadcrumbs, people need something to blame."

Chris Rock, Jada Pinkett Smith, Will Smith (Instagram and IMDb)

ALSO READ: ‘There’s no way…’: Jada Pinkett Smith reveals what she felt after famous Will Smith and Chris Rock Oscar moment; DEETS inside

As she proceeded, "Human nature," she muses, "often craves a scapegoat when confronted with the unknown or unexplained." In this instance, the public's unfamiliarity with the events leading up to the Oscars incident prompted them to point fingers in her direction. "And so people not knowing what was happening behind the scenes, I surely wasn't surprised that I got blamed," she adds, recognizing the instinctual response to assign blame in times of confusion. "But I understood that that's just the human nature of it all."

Jada Pinkett Smith’s POV

According to a report from US Weekly, Jada supported her husband, not because she agreed with his actions, but because she knows the kind of person he is. Jada is not holding any anger towards Will Smith for his impulsive reaction, but she does have one wish – that he hadn't acted so hastily.

ALSO READ: When Keanu Reeves revealed how Will Smith's decision on USD 460 million movie transformed his life

Sources close to the couple, as reported by US Weekly, say that Jada recognizes that the slap was an overreaction in the heat of the moment. A source told the magazine, "It was a spur-of-the-moment thing, and he knows it, and she knows it. They both agree that he overreacted. Jada is not the type of woman who needs someone to protect her. She's strong and has her own opinions, and she can handle her own battles. But she's choosing to stand by him."

Advertisement

ALSO READ: 'It tastes like Christmas': When Margot Robbie described how it felt to kiss Will Smith in USD 158 million movie amidst romance rumors

Advertisement

FAQs

What is Jada Pinkett Smith known for?
Jada Pinkett Smith is known for her roles in movies like "The Matrix" and "Girls Trip," as well as her hosting role on the talk show "Red Table Talk."
Who are Jada Pinkett Smith's children?
Jada Pinkett Smith shares two children with will Smith, Jaden Smith and Willow Smith.
Where and when was Jada Pinkett Smith born?
Jada Pinkett Smith was born on September 18, 1971, in Baltimore, Maryland, United States.
About The Author
Chandni Arora
Chandni Arora

Ch

...
Read more

Advertisement

For the latest Bollywood news, Telugu news, entertainment exclusives, gossip, movie reviews, and more, follow the Pinkvilla website and YouTube channel, or head to our social media platforms like Twitter, Facebook, Instagram!

Top Comments
There are no comments in this article yet. Be first to post one!