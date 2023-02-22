Constance Wu flaunts her baby bump; Crazy Rich Asians star CONFIRMS second pregnancy with BF Ryan Kattner

Constance Wu has confirmed her second pregnancy with boyfriend Ryan Kattner. The Crazy Rich Asians actor recently took to her social media space and flaunted her baby bump.

Last week, the Golden Globe nominee was photographed taking a walk at a park in Los Angeles, as reported by Page Six. Constance was seen wearing a striped shirt, black tights, and sneakers, while her baby bump was on full display. This was when reports about her expecting her second baby started surfacing.

On Tuesday, February 21, Constance Wu took to her Instagram stories and shared an adorable photo of herself. The actor could be seen standing with her shirt lifted up as she flaunted her baby bump in all its glory. She also added a caption that read, “Bun in the oven. Filipinese baby #2 Coming soon (red heart emoji)”. With her post, she put an end to all the pregnancy speculations.

ALSO READ: Are Prince Harry and Meghan Markle suing South Park after recent episode’s ruthless dig at the royal couple?

ALSO READ: Did Avril Lavigne and Mod Sun break up after almost a year of engagement? Here’s what we know

Constance Wu and her partner Ryan are already parents to a two-year-old toddler. The couple welcomed their first child – a daughter- in August 2020. However, the Fresh Off The Boat alum has always kept her personal life with her family away from the limelight. Constance and Ryan have not yet revealed their daughter’s name.

Constance Wu’s story about her daughter’s baby bump

In May 2021, Constance Wu appeared on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. This is when she revealed that her daughter is born with a special birthmark. “Her butt is the color blue. There’s this thing, I had never heard of it before, but it’s called a Mongolian spot,” Wu said on the show.

“Apparently, it happens in a lot of Asian babies, and my boyfriend and I are both Asian,” the Hustlers star added. “And it’s where your butt is blue for like the first two years of your life, and then it just goes away.”