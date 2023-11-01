Constantine director Francis Lawrence in talks with Keanu Reaves for a sequel? Everything we know so far

Fans of the 2005 supernatural superhero movie Constantine have reason to rejoice as Keanu Reeves, the film's star, is in discussions to reprise his role in a sequel. The news of a Constantine 2 sequel emerged last fall, creating a buzz among moviegoers who enjoyed the first installment based on DC Comics and Vertigo Comics.

Constantine 2: Details on the cast and release date

Excitingly, it has been confirmed that Francis Lawrence, the director of the original 2005 film, will be returning to make Constantine 2. This news provides continuity and raises expectations for the sequel. While the film's script had initially hit a roadblock due to a writers' strike, the strike has since concluded, and progress on the sequel is underway. Keanu Reeves and the original producer, Akiva Goldsman, are actively involved in crafting the storyline.

Lawrence told Gamespot that, “Keanu and Akiva Goldsman and I have been in meetings and have been hashing out what we think the story is going to be, and there’s more meetings of those that have to happen. The script has to be written,” he added. “[But we’re] really hoping that we get to do ‘Constantine 2,’ and make a real rated-R version of it.”

However, as of now, there isn't any release date or much on Constantine 2. The creative team is in the process of refining the script and hashing out the story details. Despite the absence of a confirmed release date, this news is a promising sign for fans eagerly awaiting the return of John Constantine to the big screen.

ALSO READ: Did Sandra Bullock alter Keanu Reeves' career by turning down $1.7b franchise offer? Find out

What is Constantine 2 About

The Constantine franchise is known for its supernatural elements and the compelling character of John Constantine, played by Keanu Reeves. Constantine is an exorcist gifted with the ability to perceive the presence of angels and demons in the lives of ordinary people. Driven by his desire to banish every demon to hell, Constantine seeks to secure his place in heaven.

Constantine 2 promises to deliver more of the dark and otherworldly themes that made the original film a success. With the potential for an R rating, it suggests a return to the grittier and more adult-oriented tone of the source material, much to the delight of fans. This shift toward a more mature audience allows for a deeper exploration of the character and the supernatural universe he inhabits.

The original Constantine movie, which also starred Rachel Weisz and Tilda Swinton, was a commercial success, earning $230 million worldwide. It introduced audiences to a world where the supernatural and the earthly collide, featuring a unique and morally complex hero.

Advertisement

While there is still much to be revealed about Constantine 2, the prospect of Keanu Reeves' return and a darker, more mature take on the character promises an exciting continuation of the supernatural adventures of John Constantine on the big screen. Fans can eagerly await further updates on the project, including a release date.

ALSO READ: 'He's such an inspiration to me': Alexandra Grant calls Keanu Reeves 'kind, very high-level person' while talking about her art