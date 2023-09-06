'Constantly showing physical affection': Dua Lipa and boyfriend Romain Gavras getting 'serious' and are trying to spend 'moment' together

Dua Lipa and her boyfriend’s relationship is getting quite serious. They are not only deeply in love but also inspiring each other in their creative pursuits. A source told US Weekly that Dua and Romain are a great match because they both push each other to do better, they are both very creative people and have lifted each other’s art up to a new level.” Read on to know details about Dua’s new relationship.

Dua Lipa and Romain Gavras are getting serious in their relationship

The source mentioned that Dua and Romain are seen “always laughing” and “constantly showing physical affection” to each other, making the most of their time together. “Things are getting pretty serious and both are very happy,” the source added.

Dua Lipa, 28, and Romain Gavras, 42, were first linked in February when they were seen leaving a party together in London. They continued to be spotted together, even holding hands in Paris the following month. Their official red carpet debut as a couple happened in May at the premiere of Omar La Fraise (The King of Algiers) in Cannes, where they looked very happy together.

Dua Lipa also shared glimpses of their relationship during her birthday celebrations in Ibiza in August. She posted pictures on Instagram, including some of her in a red dress and one where she sat on Romain's lap while holding a plate of food.

Before Romain, Dua Lipa dated Anwar Hadid, the younger brother of models Gigi and Bella Hadid, from 2019 to 2021. There were rumors that she had started a relationship with Trevor Noah later on, but these turned out to be untrue. Dua Lipa confirmed in October 2022 that they were just good friends.

Dua Lipa gave sex advice on the podcast

On Dua Lipa's popular podcast called At Your Service, she recently talked about some personal things related to her intimate life. The 28-year-old singer shared that being honest about your needs with your partner is really important in a relationship, especially when it comes to things in the bedroom.

She said that it's strange to keep quiet about what you want when you're intimate with someone. Dua Lipa thinks, “Not talking about sex with the person you are having sex with is a weird anomaly for me.” The singer also shared, “I think it's important to normalize the conversation around sex and make it a topic that we can speak about more freely, so we can let go of the guilt and the shame that ­surrounds it.”

