Contagion's medical expert Ian Lipkin tests positive for COVID 19; says confinement is the best tool we have

The medical expert reportedly announced on television that he has tested positive for the Coronavirus.

The Hollywood flick Contagion which released in the year 2011 is suddenly on everyone's watch list as people across the world are practicing. The latest news reports on the film Contagion suggest that the medical expert who was a consultant on the film, Ian Lipkin has testes positive for the CIVID-19. The medical expert reportedly announced on television that he has tested positive for the Coronavirus. The world is currently battling an outbreak of the COVID-19. The film, Contagion was helmed by director Steven Soderbergh.

The film featured actors, Matt Damon, Jude Law, Academy Award winner, Kate Winslet and Avengers actress Gwyneth Paltrow in crucial roles. The news reports on the medical consultant Ian Lipkin suggest that he was in China to investigate the situation of the COVID-19 outbreak. Lipkin reportedly said that it was not important where he got infected, as the Coronavirus has spread across the United States. News reports further suggest that Ian Lipkin had was in self-isolation post his return from China. Many countries across the world are now under complete lockdowns in order to contain the spread of the Coronavirus. Italy remains to be one of the most badly hit countries of the COVID-19 outbreak.

Schools, colleges, malls, gyms, and offices are all shut down. The President of the United States, Donald Trump also recently announced that it was a state of national emergency. As per the latest news reports, Ian Lipkin was very helpful in investigating the West Nile virus which had led to the encephalitis epidemic.

