Contagion's Steven Soderbergh completes work on the script of Sex, Lies, and Videotape's sequel amid lockdown

As per the latest news reports, Contagion director Steven Soderbergh had completed his work on the script of his 1989 film Sex, Lies, and Videotape amid the Coronavirus lockdown. The director is known for his films like Contagion, Full Frontal, Out of Sight and Ocean's Eleven. The director's film Contagion became a talking point among social media users after the outbreak of the Coronavirus. According to the latest media reports, the Hollywood director Steven Soderbergh spoke during Flaviar's NightCap Live and expressed his desire to the director the upcoming sequel of Sex, Lies, and Videotape.

This film revolved around a person who videotapes women talking candidly about their personal lives including intimate details of their daily lives. The director further goes on to add that during the first 6-7 weeks of the Coronavirus lockdown in New York, he decided that he wanted to start writing. Steven Soderbergh also revealed that he finished writing three screenplays without giving out any more details of the work he has been doing amid the COVID-19 lockdown. The well-known Hollywood director also mentions that he began writing only as a means to get into the field of direction.

Steven Soderberg makes a surprise revelation that he took to writing only because he wanted to be a director. Steven Soderbergh also makes it a point to add that he has done some productive work by writing three screenplays amid the Coronavirus lockdown. The film audiences have a reason to look forward to seeing what the upcoming sequel of Sex, Lies, and Videotape has to offer.

