The Contest episode from Seinfeld was the inspiration behind Netflix reality show Too Hot to Handle

The new reality show by Netflix called Too Hot to Handle was unveiled on April 17 and in no time it is making headlines. In this new dating reality show, the contestants are not even allowed to kiss as per the rules. The twist comes in at a time when audiences were just expecting to see a lot of that happening on the reality show. Now, the show developer Laura Gibson revealed that Too Hot to Handle was indeed inspired by The Contest episode from Seinfeld. Now, that sounds very interesting.

The show developer reportedly said that the reality show, Too Hot to Handle was most suited for a time like this when the world is currently battling a Coronavirus pandemic and people have been told to maintain social distancing amid COVID-19 crisis. Laura Gibson further mentions to Entertainment Weekly that the contestants have to keep their hands off each other and themselves too. The contestants would reportedly follow the rules in order to get prize money, and Gibson also reveals that many contestants could not follow the rules under the pressure of staying apart. Season 4 of Seinfeld had the episode called The Contest, which made way for Netflix reality show Too Hot to Handle.

News reports further go on to add that Too Hot to Handle was present as an idea to Netflix in the year 2017 and the show began its shoot between March and April of 2019. Hopefully, people are watching the new dating reality show, and now they would know where its inspiration came from, none other than Seinfeld.

