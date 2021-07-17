Contrary to Prince Harry's claims, Meghan Markle was in talks with Netflix when she was still a senior royal?

According to a recent report, Meghan Markle and David Furnish were in active discussions with Netflix back in 2018, long before she and Prince Harry stepped back as senior working royals.

Quite recently, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's second Netflix project was announced (after Heart of Invictus, a docuseries about Invictus Games); an animated series titled Pearl about a 12-year-old girl's adventures. However, according to Page Six, The Duchess of Sussex, who serves as an executive producer alongside David Furnish, started working on Pearl with the filmmaker back in 2018. This was long before she and Harry stepped back as senior working royals in 2020.

Apparently, Meghan and David held active discussions with Netflix at a time when Markle was very much a part of the royal family, living in the UK. On the contrary, during their controversial tell-all interview with Oprah Winfrey, Harry had insisted profusely how their Netflix and Spotify deals were never thought of beforehand and that it was only after they shifted their permanent home base from England to California in early 2020 when they were financially cut off by his family.

The Duke of Sussex stated that their big-money deals were made once the couple made the LA move and it was "never part of the plan," before adding, "That was suggested by somebody else [a friend] by the point of where my family literally cut me off financially, and I had to afford security for us."

Page Six further reported that Pearl was just one of a number of one-off advocacy projects which Meghan, while still an active senior royal, started working on. This included her charity cookbook, Together: Our Community Cookbook published in 2018, to raise funds for Grenfell Tower fire victims and the 2019 British Vogue issue she guest-edited titled Forces for Change.

ALSO READ: Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's former Chief of Staff thinks they 'have potential to be influential leaders'

Interestingly, Harry, too, had been openly talking about his and Oprah Winfrey's co-produced moving docuseries on mental health, The Me You Can't See, in early 2019, before leaving the royal family. Earlier, Page Six had reported that Meghan and Harry were in talks with the now-defunct streaming platform, Quibi (led by LA supremos Meg Whitman and Jeffrey Katzenberg), in 2019 about a commercial partnership.

Share your comment ×