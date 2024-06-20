Cooking Show Top Chef Announces Its Season 21 Winner; Read Details

Top Chef is one of the most famous cooking shows on television. Over the years, the show has garnered a huge fan base. Even after the show completed its 21 seasons, it has managed to stay relevant.

The cooking show has now announced its season 21 crown bearer. This decision came after a tough competition between the contestants. Read ahead to know who took the title of first runner-up in the show.

Who was the winner of season 21 Top Chef?

Along with the title of winner of the show, the prize money of USD 250,000 was also set for the first runner-up of the show.

The competition between the finalists, Savannah Miller, Daniel Jacobs, and Danny Garcia appeared to be tough in the two-episode finale which was filmed on the Caribbean cruise ship.

The trophy and the prize money were taken by none other than Danny Garcia. As per the Deadline, the winner took the additional prize money of USD 53,000 home as well.

As per the outlet, the winner of the season presented a four-course seafood meal to the judges of the show, Tom Colicchio, Kristen Kish, Gail Simmons, and guest judge Emeril Lagasse.

The anticipation among the viewers was high as the entire season and especially the finale kept the audience at the edge of their seats.

Danny Garcia gives a heartfelt speech

After winning the title, Garcia took a moment to give a moving speech, reflecting on his win. He said that he is honored to be the first Puerto Rican, Dominican, and Muslim Top Chef.

He added that he has taken tremendous pride in the dishes he has presented during the competition as they, “embody” his evolution as a chef.

Jacobs further said, “I dedicate this win to my mentor, the late Chef Jamal James Kent, whose steadfast support, leadership, guidance, and friendship have been instrumental in shaping the chef I’ve become today.”

Along with the judges present during the finale, the three finalists also had to impress other influential culinary personalities including Bricia Lopez, Justin Pichetrungsi, and Carrie Nahabedian along with Top Chef Canada judge David Zilber.

