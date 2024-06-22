'Cooking Up A Storm': Benedict Cumberbatch Hints At Possible Return To MCU As Doctor Strange With This Movie

While a lot has been going on at Marvel Studios, Benedict Cumberbatch has come up spilling the beans. The British actor recently hinted at his return as Doctor Strange in Avengers 5.

While this happens to be a piece of big news, this isn't the only information that The Imitation Game actor has provided.

Benedict Cumberbatch talks about Avengers 5

While Benedict Cumberbatch has played many roles on screen that surely got him huge fame and acclamation, one particular character did change the way the world looked at him. Now the actor is on the list of a few people who have acted as superheroes.

Recently, during his interview with Netflix, the actor spoke a lot while saying very little about his return to the Marvel Cinematic Universe. During the interaction, talking about his career highlights, the 1917 actor mentioned that he is “looking forward to Avengers next year, which is cooking up a storm."

This seemingly confirms that the sorcerer might return to the big leagues. Not only that, but his words also hint at a potential start of filming the Avengers movie next year.

During the same conversation, Cumberbatch then went on to express how he feels about playing Doctor Strange on screen. "The joy of playing him is immense,” stated The Courier star. He further added that playing Doctor Strange also lets him help in creating stories, while also in the writing process, and “less-commercial fare into being."

He called the role a gift in many ways, as he was both a producer and an actor. Concluding his words, Cumberbatch stated that he loves playing the character and that it is fun.

About Avengers 5

Avengers 5 has been through a lot of changes and still is undergoing the same process. Initially, the project was titled Avengers: The Kang Dynasty, which would have brought Jonathan Majors’ grand role of Kang the Conqueror.

However, the actor had been found guilty of harassment and assault. Following this, he was fired from the role. Majors played the titular role in Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quanumania as well as in the Disney+ series Loki. After all of this controversy, the next Avengers is being retitled.

At first, Avengers: The Kang Dynasty was going to have two installments, following which would come Avengers: Secret Wars.

At present, Michael Waldron who was associated with Loki, is in talks to be the screenwriter of Avengers 5, while Shawn Levy, whose grand entry in the MCU, Deadpool & Wolverine, is soon to be released, is being eyed as the director.

Avengers 5 is currently scheduled to be released on May 1, 2026.

