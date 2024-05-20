'Coolest Girl In The Whole World': Olivia Rodrigo Brings Lilly Allen As Surprise Guest To Perform Smile Duet At London Show

Olivia Rodrigo recently went to perform her music at her London concert this May. The Happier singer sang Smile with Lily Allen together at the musical show. She heaped praise on Allen for being the coolest girl in the world on Instagram stories.

Olivia Rodrigo and Lily Allen perform a duet at the London Show

Pop artists Olivia Rodrigo and Lily Allen recently performed together in London during Rodrigo's Guts World Tour on May 17, a Friday. It marked their first performance together since Glastonbury in 2022.

"The best day of my whole career was when I got to sing with her a few years ago at Glastonbury," Rodrigo told the crowd before introducing Allen. "I absolutely adore her. Would you please give it up for Ms. Lily Allen!"

Furthermore, Rodrigo shared moments from their duet performance in London on May 19, a Sunday, via Instagram. She posted a combination of images and videos that also captured various moments of the event.

“might just be in la la la london,” Rodrigo captioned the post.

Meanwhile, Olivia’s debut album Sour (2021) just reached a major milestone, becoming the most streamed album by a female artist in Spotify history.

Olivia Rodrigo heaped praise on Lily Allen

Olivia Rodrigo (21) was joined by Lily Allen (39) onstage in London. The pop duo performed Allen's 2006 smash hit Smile, taking turns singing lead and eventually harmonizing during the chorus.

Moreover, they shared a lengthy hug at the end of their heartfelt reunion, as Rodrigo encouraged her fans to "give it up" for Allen.

"Been a while since I've sung at the O2. What a lovely crowd," Allen reflected in an Instagram post, which included a few behind-the-scenes photos from the surprise performance. "What a lovely crew. Thank you, @oliviarodrigo x."

"Last night at the O2 with the coolest girl in the whole world," Rodrigo wrote over a video of the performance on her Instagram Stories, before sharing a wholesome photo of the pair backstage.

According to People, Rodrigo and Allen previously teamed up at Glastonbury in 2022 for a performance of Allen's 2008 hit Fuck You. At the time, Rodrigo dedicated the song to "the five members of the Supreme Court who have shown us that at the end of the day, they truly don’t give a shit about freedom," following the overturning of Roe v. Wade.

On the work front, Rodrigo's Guts World Tour will continue through October with dates in the United States, Asia, Australia, and elsewhere.

