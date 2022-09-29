Coolio, Grammy Award-winning rapper passes away at 59; Snoop Dogg, Ice Cube and more pay tributes
Gangsta's Paradise rapper, Coolio passed away aged 59 on Wednesday as confirmed by his manager in a statement.
Coolio, rapper, producer and actor who was best known for the 1995 hit Gangsta’s Paradise passed away on Wednesday. He was aged 59. The news of his passing was confirmed by longtime manager Jarel Posey as per Variety. The rapper's manager also released a statement about his death following which tributes have been pouring in for the artist.
The statement released by the late rapper's manager said, "We are saddened by the loss of our dear friend and client, Coolio, who passed away this afternoon. He touched the world with the gift of his talent and will be missed profoundly. Thank you to everyone worldwide who has listened to his music and to everyone who has been reaching out regarding his passing. Please have Coolio’s loved ones in your thoughts and prayers", via Variety.
Coolio became one of the most famous rappers in the 90s and it was his song Gangsta’s Paradise that was recorded for the 1995 film Dangerous Minds starring Michelle Pfeiffer that brought him massive success. The song was nominated for record of the year and best rap solo performance at the Grammy Awards and also won in the second category.
While fans of the rapper mourned his loss on social media, Coolio's fellow artists from the industry also paid heartfelt tributes. Ice Cube tweeted, "This is sad news. I witness first-hand this man’s grind to the top of the industry. Rest In Peace." Snoop Dogg also expressed his grief in an Instagram post as he wrote, "Gangstas paradise. R. I. P."