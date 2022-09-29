Coolio, Grammy Award-winning rapper passes away at 59; Snoop Dogg, Ice Cube and more pay tributes

Coolio, rapper, producer and actor who was best known for the 1995 hit Gangsta’s Paradise passed away on Wednesday. He was aged 59. The news of his passing was confirmed by longtime manager Jarel Posey as per Variety. The rapper's manager also released a statement about his death following which tributes have been pouring in for the artist.

The statement released by the late rapper's manager said, "We are saddened by the loss of our dear friend and client, Coolio, who passed away this afternoon. He touched the world with the gift of his talent and will be missed profoundly. Thank you to everyone worldwide who has listened to his music and to everyone who has been reaching out regarding his passing. Please have Coolio’s loved ones in your thoughts and prayers", via Variety.