Cooper Noriega's family, ex girlfriend Sabrina Quesada remember late TikToker in heartfelt tributes

The death of 19-year-old TikTok star Cooper Noriega left everyone shocked and deeply saddened. Following the tragic incident where Noriega was discovered dead in a parking lot on Thursday, June 9, his family and close ones have been mourning his loss and paying tributes to him on social media. Noriega's family also released a statement online.

Cooper's sister Parker Noriega shares a post on her late brother's Instagram page and wrote, "hi everyone. on behalf of our family we want to thank you all for the kind words of our little coop. His passing is an absolute tragedy to our family and loved ones. We pray that we all as a community can continue on his legacy. Please feel free to reach out to us as we love feeling all the support."

Also mourning his loss was the late TikToker's ex-girlfriend Sabrina Quesada who paid a tribute to him by sharing a series of photos of Cooper and added, "the light of my life, you’re the best thing that ever happened to me. i’m so sorry my love. may we meet again."

Take a look at Sabrina Quesada's tribute here:

Cooper’s mother, Treva Noriega also expressed her grief on losing her son as she said her heart is "forever broken." As per Page Six, Treva further wrote a heartbreaking message saying, "I’ll see you one day my baby boy… your momma." Noriega's father also spoke about his son in a statement where he spoke about how Cooper encouraged thousands to have a safe space to talk about their mental health with his chat on Discord. He further added, "My boy was a believer and I know he is in the presence of God. Thank you everyone. I love you all."

