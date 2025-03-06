Cop Who Arrested Justin Timberlake for DWI Gets Officer of the Year Award; READ

Last year, Justin Timberlake was arrested for driving under the influence. The cop who had pulled him over and arrested him, Michael Arkinson, has now been awarded the Officer of the Year title.

The What Goes Around Comes Around artist was arrested last summer when he was pulled over in Sag Harbor on June 18. Now the aforementioned police officer of the Sag Harbor Police Department has been bestowed with the Officer of the Year award by Chief Rob Drake. A ceremony was recently held for Micahel Arkinson, in which he was praised for making "an immediate impact within the department and the community."

The police chief also praised Micahel Arkinson for being the leader in the department in arrests and summonses.

For those who do not know, the officer in question had even become a meme sensation back when he had arrested the highly acclaimed singer and the former member of NSYNC.

It was reported that Arkinson didn't know who Justin Timberlake was exactly back when he pulled him over and also took him into police custody. Even the words of the Bye Bye Bye artist "This is going to ruin the tour" turned into a joke back then.

Advertisement

When Justin Timberlake was first arrested, he had not pleaded guilty to being intoxicated. However, he later confessed to consuming alcohol and later even agreed to pay a fine.

Moreover, later Justin Timberlake was even charged to make a public service announcement. When Justin Timberlake came to the Sag Harbor Village Justice Courthouse in Long Island, New York, he was handed a sentence of community service.

Per an old report by TMZ, the actor from In Time had agreed to participate in 25 to 40 hours of community service. Following this, he even agreed to the public service announcement, expected to be about driving while impaired.

Advertisement

All of this came a month later, when Judge Carl Irace had suspended the driving license of Justin Timberlake.