Cop Who Arrested Justin Timberlake Saved A Local's Life From Overdosing Days Before Singer's DWI Case, Claims Source

The cop who stopped Justin Timberlake seems to be a local hero. The Sag Harbor cop, Michael Arkinson who had stopped the What Goes Around... Comes Around singer as he jumped a signal, also happens to be the officer who saved a local resident’s life.

As per reports, the local was overdosing, when the young officer had done his job excellently as a police officer.

Justin Timberlake’s arresting officer Michael Arkinson

Shocking news broke out in the media about Justin Timberlake’s arrest. While the music industry was worried about the world tour of the former NSYNC member, hoping to hear continuous updates about him, a local hero was ignored in the hyped-up reports.

Michael Arkinson, who happens to be the arresting officer of the Can't Stop the Feeling! singer, is also a cop who had saved a local from overdosing.

As per a report by Page Six, who had published the words of an insider, Arkinson had saved a young “25-year-old from an overdose.”

The reports read that the incident had occurred a week before the Timberlake arrest happened and that Arkinson gave the overdosing resident “Narcan.”

For those unversed, Narcan is a treatment that reverses the overdosing process. This treatment has been offered by New York City in an attempt to combat the fentanyl and opioid crisis.

As per the sources, even though Arkinson has made headlines after the celebrity’s arrest, he has been down to earth, continuing his usual life.

As per TMZ, Arkinson was noticed to be on a boat with his friends during the weekend.

Michael Arkinson was recently promoted to become a full-time Sag Harbor officer, in the month of March, after he had graduated from the police academy in 2022.

About Justin Timberlake’s arrest

Last week, Justin Timberlake was arrested in an alegged case of driving while intoxicated.

Arkinson pulled over the Sexy Back singer for running a stop sign and swerving between lanes, but surprisingly didn't realize it was Timberlake until later.

The Cry Me a River singer was arrested in Sag Harbor, New York, and was charged with one count of driving while intoxicated. He was also given tickets for ignoring the stop sign and for not staying in one lane.

Disclaimer: If you know someone who is struggling with alcohol or substance abuse, please reach out to the authorities and report it. There are several helplines available for the same.

