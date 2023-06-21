Copa Vacia: Is Shakira's new mermaid song with Manuel Turizo a dig at former boyfriend Gerard Pique? Find out

Columbian singer-songwriter Shakira has been in the news lately for a lot of reasons, most of them revolving around her personal life. The 46-year-old, who has a successful career and a strong fanbase, was in the spotlight after her former boyfriend Gerard Pique cheated on her with a younger model. After splitting from the football player, Shakira was spotted hanging out with F1 race car driver Lewis Hamilton, sparking dating rumors.

The Waka Waka hitmaker has teased her upcoming song Copa Vacia with Manuel Turizo, a 23-year-old Colombian singer, by posting the official poster on her social media accounts. Netizens across the world have been wondering if this song will be another dig at Pique, continue reading to know more details about the soon-to-be-released melody.

ALSO READ: Shakira believes that she’d be an ‘idiot’ to return to Gerard Piqué; Lyrics of TQG explained inside

Shakira teases new song Copa Vacia with Manuel Turizo

Shakira first teased the song on June 9, 2023, when she posted a back-angle picture of herself sitting on a rock with pink hair while wearing a mermaid tail. She captioned the mysterious image, "You want thingamabobs? I got twenty..." which is a lyrical reference to The Little Mermaid's song Part of Your World. Now, she has posted the official poster of the upcoming song where she is seen sitting in the same spot, lost in thought.

Behind Shakira, flashes of her being held by Turizo are featured indicating her reminiscing about her time with him. "We made a movie @ManuelTurizoMTZ “COPA VACIA” arrives this JUNE 29 8:00 PM EST," she captioned the poster and the international time slot chart mentioning when the music video will get released for everyone around the world.

Is Shakira's song Copa Vacia a dig at Gerard Pique?

When translated, Copa Vacia means empty cup which netizens are believing to be a reference to her former relationship with Pique. Some of the lyrics of the upcoming song were leaked ahead of the song's release and fans have been making speculations ever since. The lyrics of the song, when translated, say the following, "I've been thirsty for you for a while, I don't know why / I'm left wanting more and wanting to drink from an empty cup."

Though there seems to be no confirmation as of now, fans think the soon-to-be-released song of the Hips Don't Lie singer might be referring to her past with Pique. Previously, a leak had revealed that Shakira's upcoming studio album will be a 19-song compilation titled Deseo Inherente. Apart from her previously released songs Monotonia and Te Felicito, the listing also revealed potential collaborations with Rosalia, Bad Bunny, Coldplay, and Ed Sheeran.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Is Tom Cruise interested in pursuing Shakira after her split from Gerard Pique? Details inside