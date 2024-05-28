Corbin Bleu Flaunts Double-Dutch Jump Rope Skills 17 Years Post Disney Channel Jump In Debut: 'Can’t Believe It’s Been...'

It's been a long time, or has it? Certainly doesn't look like it for Corbin Bleu, who on Sunday, May 26, took us all back to our childhood when he posted a TikTok video of himself jumping rope 17 years after the release of Disney's original movie Jump In. "POV: It’s been 17 years since you Jumped In," the actor wrote on top of the video, adding in the caption, "Still got it."

While sharing the same clip that featured him playing double dutch, as his song Push It to the Limit played in the background to Instagram, Bleu revealed that it was filmed between performances of his Off-Broadway revival of Little Shop of Horrors. "Double Dutch in between shows outside of our theater! My @littleshopnyc family knows how to bring the community together! Can't believe it's been almost 20 years since I've done this," he captioned the post.

For those who may not know or who have not seen Bleu’s Jump In, we are providing all the quintessential details about the classic Disney movie below.

Bleu Starred alongside Keke Palmer in Jump In, a DCOM which premiered in 2007

The film follows the story of Izzy Daniels (Bleu), a teenage boxing prodigy who finds himself on a double dutch team coached by his longtime friend Mary (Palmer). Throughout the movie, Izzy is torn between wanting to be a Golden Gloves winner like his father and helping his new friends win a regional double dutch championship.

The film’s director, Paul Hoen, told Business Insider in a 2022 interview that Bleu, 35, and Palmer, 30, were some of the most talented physical actors on the team and did most of their own stunts on the film’s set. "What’s just so amazing with that group of actors is that they could do all of that jumping rope," the filmmaker recalled, adding, "It's amazingly hard, and all the tricks, they were completely into those and learning how to do them."

Palmer, too, reflected on her time making the movie, revealing she had her first kiss on camera with Bleu

“That was my first kiss in life,” Palmer said during an interview with Cosmopolitan back in July 2020. “Even though that wasn't my first real kiss, it was actually my first kiss… I remember just feeling excited and it was cool because I had a cool person to kiss. Corbin is pretty good-looking,” she gushed about her co-star in the film. Palmer, however, accepted that she was equally “scared.”

Besides Bleu and Palmer, Jump In! also starred David Reivers, Shanica Knowles, Patrick Johnson Jr., Kylee Russell, and Laivan Greene.