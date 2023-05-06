Coronation: Charles III crowned official King of United Kingdom

King Charles III has been officially crowned as King of the United Kingdom at Westminster Abbey in the first ever coronation that UK has seen since 1953. During his ceremony on Saturday, he took the second oath where he stated that he is a "faithful Protestant". The Archbishop of Canterbury also claimed that the Church of England "will seek to foster an environment in which people of all faiths may live freely". The King then placed his hand on the Holy Gospel and pledged to "perform and keep" his promises.