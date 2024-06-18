Coronation Street's Hayley Tamaddon Diagnosed with Arthritis After Severe Neck Pain; Deets Here

Hayley Tamaddon, who gained notoriety for her role as Coronation Street's Andrea Beckett, posted on social media that when she woke up, she thought her "head was going to explode" before learning she had arthritis.

The former Coronation Street star has disclosed that she suffers from arthritis. The 47-year-old actress, who has previously been in Dancing on Ice and Emmerdale, revealed on Instagram that she has been experiencing "horrendous" neck pain.

On Thursday morning, she had written on the website, saying that she had woken up feeling as though her "head was going to explode" and that she had "puked up twice.”

Tamaddon's health struggle

Tamaddon, who portrayed Andrea Beckett on Coronation Street from 2013 to 2015, had previously stated that she "realized I really should see a doctor" after arriving for a photo shoot and leaving her son Jasper off at daycare.

In the same article, she claimed feeling like her "head was going to explode" and "puked up twice" after waking up on Thursday morning. She also recounted traveling to the hospital for a medication delivery, which she described as unsuccessful.

She complained of chronic, excruciating pain in her head and neck. She said that after doing a scan, arthritis was discovered. She went back home after learning this, picked out Jasper, made tea, and put him to bed.

Tamaddon's personal struggles and arthritis awareness

Advertisement

Hayley Tamaddon cried and took a few medications as well. She brought up the difficulties of being a working single mother by mentioning that she would be going back to the hospital the next day.

Tamaddon revealed in 2019 that she was expecting a kid with her ex-partner, Adrian. She revealed that two years ago, on Mother's Day, she had become a single mother. Based on data from Versus Arthritis UK, around 10 million individuals in the UK suffer from arthritis, which results in inflammation and discomfort in the joints.

Numerous illnesses that are arthritic or related to arthritis are listed on the charity's website. The most prevalent forms of arthritis are more likely to harm women than men.

ALSO READ: Who Is Alex Bain? Meet Coronation Street Star Amid His Exit From ITV Soap As Simon Barlow